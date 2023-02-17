(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic has announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season.

The orchestra performs at the Warner Theatre, 811 State St. in Erie. The upcoming season will include a screening of the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” set to live music. The season opens on Sept. 23 with “A Night at the Opera” featuring bass-baritone Eric Owners. “The Police Deranged for Orchestra” will feature drummer Stewart Copeland.

“We are excited to share our new 2023-24 season with the Erie Community and invite everyone to join in the buzz that surrounds our beautifully-restored Warner Theatre,” said Daniel Meyer, music director. “The orchestra welcomes back world-class artists like pianists Simone Dinnerstein and George Li as well as first-time performers like world-renown bass-baritone Eric Owens, who will sing some of his signature arias in an evening of opera highlights that also features the Erie Philharmonic Chorus. Harry Potter, Star Trek’s ‘Q’, Stewart Copeland from The Police — There is something for everyone.”

The Pops Sunday Series will be all-matinee performances. Each Pops performance now will have two concerts, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Erie Philharmonic has set a record for season passholder numbers, the organization said.

“Each successful year that breaks attendance records for us forces us to work harder,” said Steve Weiser, executive director. “We are honored to be one of the only orchestras in the region who is seeing an increase in audience attendance.”

The lineup is:

• “A Night at the Opera” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

• “Police Deranged for Orchestra” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22

• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

• “George Li Plays Rachmaninoff” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

• “Come Home for the Holidays,” the annual Erie Philharmonic pops holiday celebration at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

• “Mahler 3” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

• “Greatest Fantasy Hits II” featuring guest narrator John de Lancie (better known as Q from Star Trek) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

• “Pictures at an Exhibition” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

• “Broadway in Concert” with all-local guest performers and soloists at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

• “Carmina Burana” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.