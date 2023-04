(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Phone service has been restored for the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville station.

Phone service was down at the station since approximately 7 a.m. Friday morning, with service being restored before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Phones went out at the PSP Meadville station over the previous weekend following power outages caused by storms moving through the area.

The Meadville station can be reached at 814-332-6911.