PHOTOS: Cleanup continues in Crawford County following Thursday’s tornado

The sounds of chainsaws could be heard in some of our viewing area as residents clean up after Thursday’s storm.

Stormy weather and an EF0 tornado damaged homes in Crawford County, just south of Guy Mills.

Thursday afternoon, things looked very different as a tornado damaged several properties on Fowler Road.

An EF0 tornado touched down in Wayne Township early Thursday afternoon.

Now, crews are working to remove debris including fallen trees and power lines.

The owner of one property says the tornado completely destroyed an entire barn; the family lost 600 bails of hay.

The property owners say the support of neighbors in the community has made the clean up manageable.

