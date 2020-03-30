PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus

Playwright Terrence McNally attends the Broadway opening night of “Mothers and Sons” at Sardi’s on March 24, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The number of coronavirus infections around the world has reached more than 700 thousand as the virus continues to spread.

As of March 29, the pandemic has resulted in more than 33,000 deaths globally, with celebrities and other well-known names among them.

Here are some of the famous people lost to the virus:

Terrance McNally

Terrence McNally attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at Sofitel New York on May 1, 2019, in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Terrence McNally, an American playwright whose career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” died of complications from COVID-19. He was 81. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease.

Actor Mark Blum

Actor Mark Blum attends the Roundabout Theater 2005 Spring Gala in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Mark Blum, an actor known for his roles in the films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” as well as the recent TV series “You,” died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz prepares food for a Dinner with Floyd Cardoz and Anita Lopart of the Bank of America Dinner series curated by Chefs Club at Paowalla on Oct. 13, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters,” died of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz, who operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8.

Joe Diffie

TWIN LAKES, WI – JULY 23: Joe Diffie performs on Day 3 of Country Thunder Milwaukee on July 23, 2016 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

WKRN-TV reported the death of country singer Joe Diffie due to COVID-19.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

Alan Merrill

Alan Merrill. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The A2IM 2018 Libera Awards)

Famed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Alan Merrill has died due to complications from the coronavirus, ET reported. The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” His daughter Laura Merrill said on Facebook: ” The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out.”