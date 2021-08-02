Photos: In person ensembles return for the Erie Junior Philharmonic Chorus

You can hear the sound of string instruments as in person ensembles return for the Erie Junior Philharmonic Chorus this week.

At Strong Vincent Middle School, students are practicing various instruments as part of the Erie Philharmonic’s Summer String Camp.

This music ensemble camp runs through August 6th, however, there are multiple sessions and opportunities for kids to get involved this summer and fall.

One director says playing music together is something musicians have missed for over a year now.

For young music students interested in playing in an ensemble, you can apply to the Philharmonic’s program online at https://eriephil.org/jpc

