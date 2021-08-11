Photos: Millcreek Police asking for public’s help identifying person of interest in theft of a minibike

Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the theft of a minibike in late July.

According to police, a minibike was stolen on July 25 in the 2800 block of Caughey Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bolash at (814) 838-9515 ext. 436. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online at www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.

