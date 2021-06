The USS COD will be leaving its dock in Cleveland for the first time in almost 60 years as it makes its way to Erie for repairs.

The USS COD will head to Erie Sunday for hull repairs. The submarine is expected to remain in Erie for 6 to 8 weeks.

According to the USS COD Submarine Memorial Facebook page, the USS COD will now depart Cleveland around 8 a.m. Sunday, June 13. This is subject to change due to weather.