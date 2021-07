The clean up continues in Titusville after this weekend’s flooding damaged homes and businesses.

According to the fire chief, some downtown businesses have up to one to two feet of water inside.

Today, the water levels have started to go down, leaving behind a big mess.

The Red Cross is assisting businesses and residences in need. No injuries were reported.

