Photos: Winners of 37th annual Festival of Trees announced

The winning trees from the 2021 AHN Saint Vincent Festival of Trees have been announced.

The Festival of Trees took place at the Bayfront Convention Center this past weekend. At the event, guests had the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree out of more than 80 to choose from.

According to AHN Saint Vincent, only a few votes separated the top three finishers, making this the closest finish to date.

Winning tree:

“Paw’rates of the Caribbean”

Tree sponsor: A supporter of Because You Care, Inc.

Decorator: Liz Gutting

Second place:

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Tree sponsor: Crothall Healthcare

Decorator: Pamela Garfield

Third place:

“Grow Up Great”

Tree sponsor: PNC Bank

Decorator: Graphitti Creations

The event also featured a tree auction, where residents were able to bid for their favorite tree and have it delivered to their door.

Profits from the event go to Saint Vincent patients in need.

