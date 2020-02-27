Physical therapist offers tips when bracing for a fall during icy conditions

With icy conditions, the risk of slipping and falling are higher than most would like, Niagara Therapy has a few tips to keep you safe.

Physical therapist Mary Zapolski saying they tend to see an increase in injuries related to falling during the winter months. She says you need to take caution when outside walking.

Zapolski adding that related injuries can be bruising after a fall, to sprains and in the worst case, broken bones. She says if you feel that you are about to fall, try and bring your arms in closer to your body.

“Try and tuck into a ball position. Roll if you can into your side and that will reduce injuries to your back.” Zapolski said.

She added that they tend to see these injuries in people 60 years old and older, but anyone can fall and get hurt.