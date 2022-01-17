Physical therapists provide health tips concerning shoveling snow

Many Erie residents are shoveling their driveways and sidewalks, but for some residents this kind of heavy lifting can lead to heart attacks and back injuries.

After a heavy snowfall, many people want to wait until the snow completely stops in order to tackle their driveways.

However, physical therapists advise against this logic as they say it is best to take your time and go outside multiple times a day to shovel snow.

One physical therapist from Niagara Therapy recommends staying hydrated and using proper body mechanics and techniques to avoid any injuries.

“You want to make sure that you’re using the big muscles in your legs rather than trying to bend over with your back and squatting down and lifting up with your legs as opposed to straining your back and doing little bits at a time,” said Mary Zapolski, Physical Therapist at Niagara Therapy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Physical therapists say that people with medical conditions should be aware of these safe shoveling tips and be very careful as they navigate the snow.