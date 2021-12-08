Physician from UPMC Hamot recognized for life changing work in lung cancer screenings

One physician from UPMC Hamot is being recognized for life changing work in lung cancer screenings.

This work began back in 2018.

One pulmonologist at UPMC Hamot is being honored for the advances he made in early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer.

In 2018, Hamot was the first hospital in the country to perform this life changing screening.

Dr. Stephen Kovacs from Hamot is being recognized after completing 600 of these lung screenings called robotic bronchonscopies.

“UPMC by itself does more of these procedures than anyone else in the world basically. So being that we can offer a procedure like this to our patients locally is where they don’t have to travel out of the area and they can receive high quality care close to home is very important. Why not here? Why not Erie,” said Stephen Kovacs, Co-Director of UPMC Hamot Comprehensive Lung Center.

Since this work began at UPMC Hamot, more than 120 robotic systems have been put into use across the United States.

