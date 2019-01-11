PI 365 - Natural Wonders of Presque Isle Past to Present Video

Each season, the forces of nature change the face of Presque Isle. Now, a collection of those changes are on display at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The only constant is change, and that's certainly been true over the years at Presque Isle State Park. Now that history is on display in a new exhibit, called 'Natural Wonders of Presque Isle, Past to Present'.

Brian Gula of Presque Isle State Park says, "It's always been changing throughout the past leading up to the present and knowing a lot of the stories and history of what we've done in the past leading us up to the management practices we're doing today..."

And, of course, the natural changes to the park have had profound impacts on plant and animal life. Each species with its own story of how it came to call Presque Isle home, some thanks to nature, some thanks to man.

Gula says, "A lot of folks don't realize that the whitetail deer on Presque Isle were actually brought from Canada; that will be one story that we'll showcase. You'll have to come to the exhibit to learn more about that story..."

Natural Wonders of Presque Isle Past to Present opens to the public on January 15th and runs through April 7th, 9am-5pm at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.