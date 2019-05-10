PI 365 – Rangers give tips to get the most out of visits to Presque Isle this season

As the weather warms up, the number of visitors to Presque Isle State Park increases. Beaches at Presque Isle open for the season Memorial Day Weekend; that means bigger crowds at the peninsula. But, a day at the beach is no fun if somebody gets hurt, so rangers are asking guests to stay alert.

Bryan Hogan, DCNR Ranger Supervisor, says, “We share the road here at PI with bikers. Give them their four feet. Pass safely.”

And, cyclists need to return the favor.

“They need to stop at crosswalks for pedestrians and stay focused as well.”

That means put down your phone, whether you’re on two wheels or four and the rule remains, ‘Drive 25’.

“The rangers do have speed time device calibrated vehicles. We can follow and clock with vehicles.”

Rangers also ask you to leave no trace behind when you visit the park, and that goes for your four-legged companions, too.

“Keep dogs on leash under control also clean up after go. Doggie bag stations.”

What that in mind, enjoy your day at the beach.