PI 365 - The return of Saturday cartoons, thanks to TREC... Video

The American tradition of Saturday morning cartoons making a comeback of sorts this winter at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and the showings are free!

For decades, American kids have started their Saturdays by watching cartoons, a tradition that will continue with the New Year at TREC. It's the 'Film and Fun' series that starts with a cartoon movie.

Emily Pritchard of TREC tells us, "We're offering a family-friendly movie series starting in January. It's going to be every Saturday; Jan, Feb, March. It's going to be a free film and it's going to be a WQLN/PBS series cartoon."

And, it's more than just a free movie; it's 'Film and FUN,' after the movie is when the activities start.

Pritchard says, "We're going to have some arts and crafts, we're going to have some active, hands-on activities all nature-based and all environmentally friendly based."

The 'Film and Fun' series runs every Saturday from January through March. Film times are 10am and again at 2pm. there is no registration as the events are free. For more information go to biggreenscreen.com.