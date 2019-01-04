PI 365 - Winter fun at Presque Isle Video

Presque Isle State Park is a busy place, even in the cold winter months. Park staff wants to make sure you have fun, but stay safe too.

It may not be beach season, but there are still a lot of reasons to visit Presque Isle, even without the usual January snowfall. Whether riding or jogging, or just walking the dog...

"So far this winter, we've got regular fishing, we got duck hunting, got an archery/flintlock hunting season with regulations, a lot of hiking and bird watching is big," says Bryan Hogan.

But, Presque Isle is also a different park in the winter than in other times of the year, so park staff recommends some common sense approaches that can help ward off winter's chill.

Hogan says, "Dress in layers if need be, have spare clothes in your car, have a charged cell phone in case of emergency, keep your car inspected and up to par so it don't break down on you".

Presque Isle State Park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset.

For more information on upcoming events, go to TREC.PI.com.