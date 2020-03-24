PIAA postpones the start of spring sports as result of COVID-19

On Monday March 23rd, Governor Wolf issued a “Stay at Home” directive to citizens in seven counties for the next two weeks.

This directive also closes all commonwealth schools and all non-essential businesses for another two weeks.

The governor is taking a measured approach in mitigation to assist in combating the coronavirus.

Therefore the start of spring sports is postponed another two weeks and the possible restart of the winter championships will continue to be on hold. No date has been determined to restart any sports activities at this time.

PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.

As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us; cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.