Picasso’s gives back to the community offering care packages filled with household products

It’s a shop known for unusual food names. Now Picasso’s The Art of Food, is helping out the community in an unusual way.

Sunday March 15th starting at 11 a.m. the store will set up shop not only to sell food, but to also give away care packages.

Items such as toilet paper, pasta, soup and hand sanitizer will be included in said packages.

Co-owners Ray Stolz and Donny Wisniewski say that they want to give back to the community that has given them so much.

The effort comes as stores across the country are selling out of common products due to bulk buying from fear of COVID-19. If you can help your neighbors, you should.

“We have the opportunity where we have a whole seller and a decent amount of product we can get and we’re giving it out because I think we should all be doing the same,” said Ray Stolz, Co-owner of Piccaso’s.

The event is free. The owners just ask that you don’t take more than you need.