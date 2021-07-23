Picasso’s reopens at new location outside Millcreek Mall

Picasso’s held a grand opening at its new location outside the Millcreek Mall Friday.

After being shut down for over 100 days, Picasso’s finally opened its doors in the parking lot by Boscov’s.

The owner says the space is twice the size of the previous location, in addition to the outdoor patio that seats 40 people.

This new space gives the restaurant a chance to grow their menu in the future.

“We have a lot of room in the kitchen to expand. Before we couldn’t add one more item to our menu because we didn’t have room in our kitchen. Now we have plenty of room in our kitchen, and we will be doing a lot of new, amazing stuff,” said Ray Stolz, owner, Picasso’s Erie.

The owner says they will be utilizing a pick up window in the future, along with a new app for your phone.

