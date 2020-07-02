Picasso’s restaurant gains national attention

One local restaurant, known for its unique sandwiches, is getting national attention.

Insider.com named Picasso’s the best place in Pennsylvania to stop and eat on a road trip.

They based their decision on reviews from the restaurant rating website Yelp.com. The restaurant sells gourmet panini-pressed sandwiches. The best seller is called the Mona Lisa, which has turkey, artichoke hearts, and tomato pesto mayo.

“Especially now with the COVID-19 situation that is going on, it’s great to have something positive for the community. It’s great to have good recognition out there with everything that is happening. We are really happy that positive things are coming out of Erie, Pennsylvania. ” said Ray Stoltz, Picasso’s Co-Owner.

Picasso’s is locally owned and has been open for eight years.