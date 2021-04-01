Picasso’s sandwich shop moving to bigger location

A popular Millcreek sandwich shop is closing, but it is moving to a bigger location to reopen.

The owners of Picasso’s say they’ve been working for about a year on the plans for the expansion. Thursday is the last day of operations and then the business will reopen in about two months.

They are moving to the former Mellon Bank building in the Boscov’s parking lot in the Millcreek Mall. The owners say they are excited about the changes that are coming.

“Some nice layouts and things like that and we’re going to unveil them as we go along.” said Donny Wisniewski.

“The new location will have a pickup window and a huge patio and new menu items. There’s a lot of excitement that will be coming soon.” said Ray Stolz.

The partners are making sandwiches out of all of the remaining food in the store to donate to essential workers.