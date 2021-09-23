Pick Up Pennsylvania celebrating National Public Lands Day with multiple cleanups

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is seeking volunteers to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania as a way to celebrate National Public Lands Day on this Saturday, Sept. 25.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort and encourages people to connect with community green spaces and get involved in environmental stewardship.

Dawn Kline and the Friends of Nockamixon State Park are planning a shoreline cleanup this Saturday.

“I think that we have all learned, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, just how important our public lands are to us,” said Kline. “We all need to do our part to help keep our public lands clean and safe, not only for our communities, but to protect our wildlife as well. Thanks to support from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, we are able to hold our annual shoreline cleanup at Nockamixon State Park again this year.”

For more information on this Saturday’s cleanup, click HERE.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Alliance of Climbers (EPAC) has also noticed a greater impact on public lands since the pandemic.

“Events such as this demonstrate good stewardship for visitors and also show our land managers that we are here to help,” said Dana Caracciolo from EPAC. “Unfortunately, that is only the tip of the iceberg and the site requires much more work. We are an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization with a limited budget. Having the resources of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and their Pick Up Pennsylvania program will afford us the opportunity to do more work like this.”

EPAC is planning a cleanup of High Rocks Vista, Ralph Stover State Park on Sept. 25. For more information contact info@epaclimbers.org.

Additional cleanups are listed on Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Calendar of Events. Anyone wishing to participate in a cleanup or coordinate their own, can visit keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/ for technical assistance.

“Volunteers all across the state will be out in force this weekend honoring our national public lands by leaving it better than they found it,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “You can help celebrate the beautiful lands Pennsylvania has to offer and pick up litter at your favorite park, trail, waterway or in your own neighborhood. Pick Up Pennsylvania is here to help.”

For a complete list of National Public Lands Day events, click HERE. To register an event with Pick Up Pennsylvania through Nov. 30, click HERE.

Participants are encouraged to observe the most recent local, state and federal guidelines and/or restrictions to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.