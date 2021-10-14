Pick Up Pennsylvania fall cleanup program begins

With colder temperatures on the way, the number of outdoor activities may be declining.

However, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania program plans to continue their efforts with their fall program, which runs from now through Nov. 30.

This cleanup program supports the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup by hosting both waterway and land-based cleanups, since a significant portion of waterway pollution originates on land, as wind and rain wash litter into storm drains or directly into creeks and rivers.

From March through May earlier this year, 60,505 people participated and picked up 2.2 million pounds of trash and planted 102,155 trees, flowers and other greens.

“Whether events were large or small, they all made a difference!” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Our fall cleanup is in progress now and we hope to see just as many people out there picking up litter to prevent it from reaching our oceans.”

Anyone wishing to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania can find more information HERE to register a cleanup or for technical assistance. Free bags and gloves are provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy, while supplies last. Events must be registered to receive the free supplies.

