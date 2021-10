Traffic along a section of I-90 was slow going early Friday after a pick-up slammed into a guard rail.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday near the exit 24 on-ramp. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the guard rail.

No injuries were reported, but that section of I-90 was reduced to one lane until everything was cleaned up.

