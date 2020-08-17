Picketers gather in Jamestown Pennsylvania to protest company that makes tear gas and other tools used in law enforcement

As many as 30 picketers gathered in Jamestown, Pennsylvania to protest a company that makes tear gas and other tools used in law enforcement.

The protests started shortly after 6 a.m. at Combined Tactical Systems on Kinsman Road in Jamestown.

The day long event was peaceful although we have been told that several arrests may have been made later in the day.

One protester told our sister station WKBN in Youngstown that the group is tired of watching people getting teargassed and that a company should not profit from it.