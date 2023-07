Police are investigating reports of striking Wabtec workers being hit by a vehicle.

Police and rescue workers were called out Monday morning.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said two picketers claim to have been hit but there were no injuries. The president of UE Local 506 confirmed workers on the picket line were struck.

The incident reportedly happened at the west gate on Franklin Avenue in Erie. Wabtec workers from UE Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike since June 22.