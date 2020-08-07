Pickleball courts added to Baldwin Park

There’s a new game to play in the City of Erie.

Two pickleball courts have been set up at Baldwin Park.

With support from the city, a team of volunteers painted on the courts so everyone could have something to enjoy.

One of the volunteers explained that a big reason they wanted to do this is because this sport is one that people of all ages and skill levels can try.

“It’s a very social game and there’s always new people coming and welcome to new players. We love to teach a lot of women and men and age groups, so if you’re 8 or 80, you can play.” said Tom Wisinski.

If you do want to play a game of pickleball, you must bring your own equipment.