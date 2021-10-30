Pickleball tournament takes place at Westwood Racquet Club

A pickleball tournament happened on October 30th at Westwood Racquet Club on Zuck Road.

Twenty eight teams from Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York played in this tournament.

There was also a women’s team that played later in the evening.

The president of the Erie Pickleball Player Association is hoping that the tournaments will bring more attention to get more young people to play.

“It’s important that the city knows about pickleball, and the more people that play cause the men’s tournament that 50 and over, but it’s good we get as much press as we can,” said Bob Borgia, President of the Erie Pickleball Players Association.

Bob Borgia said that it would be nice attention for the community.

