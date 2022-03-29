(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect who threw rocks at a pickup truck in a local bar parking lot.

On March 26, PSP troopers were called to investigate damage to a vehicle at the Crooked Paddle on Hartstown Road in Linesville in Crawford County.

According to a PSP news release, at about 7 a.m. an unknown suspect in a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado drove past the parking lot. The truck then turned around and parked at the end of the lot.

The suspect walked toward a Ford F350, the only vehicle in the lot at the time. As the suspect walked toward the truck, they picked up rocks. According to the news release, the suspect then threw the rocks at the vehicle, smashing a rear window before fleeing the scene.

If caught, the suspect could be charged with criminal mischief under $1,000.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call (814) 332-6911.