Rescue crews responded to an apparent accident between a train and a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

It was shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the accident was reported on the tracks near West Middle Road and the Norfolk Southern crossing in Girard. STAT MedEvac was put on standby.

The front end of the truck was struck by the train, causing moderate damage.

Several west county crews including A.F. Dobler Hose, Lake City Fire Company, and West County Paramedics were dispatched to the accident. No injuries were reported, and STAT MedEvac was called off.