An accident along I-90 sent two people to the hospital overnight.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday near the I-90 exit for West Springfield. According to reports from the scene, a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a semi truck, sending both vehicles into the median.

Traffic was diverted away from the interstate while crews cleared the wreckage.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.