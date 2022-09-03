Retired members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) came together for dinner and conversation Friday night.

For nearly 40 years, Swanson Memorial Lodge, which is a fraternal lodge for members of PSP, puts on the event.

The lodge also hosted a luncheon earlier in the day for uniformed PSP troopers.

They were joined by members from the New York State Police and Ohio Highway Patrol.

Friday’s dinner took place at the Lawrence Park Golf Club, and our very own meteorologist Tom Atkins was in attendance.