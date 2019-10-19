Picture perfect poster gains national recognition

A child from Erie gaining the spotlight because of a picture perfect poster.

8-year old Jayla Holloway received recognition from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment officials for her “What Home Means To Me” contest entry. Jayla is one of 13 national winners chosen for the 2020 housing redevelopment calendar. Her drawing included her beautifully decorated home with flowers and a touch of “love.”

“I made this because it reminds me of my grandma’s house a little bit because she used to have that swing there and that front porch.” Holloway said.

Jayla says her poster reminds her of memories at her grandmother’s house.