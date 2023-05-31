Wednesday marks the 38th Anniversary of the May 31, 1985 NW PA Tornado Outbreak. 44 Tornadoes occurred in PA, NY, OH and Canada with 20 in PA.

Pictured below are the tracks, courtesy of the National Weather Service and a picture of the F4 storm that ran north of Corry. Also pictured are 2 photos of damage on the Bisbee’s farm from that storm.

A few remarkable facts:

1. 16 of the 20 storms in PA were strong to violent (F3 or higher on the Fujita Scale)

2. The only F5 (Niles, OH to Wheatland/Hermitage, PA) is the only F5 ever in PA and the farthest east that an F5 has struck in the U.S.

3. This event was the deadliest tornado outbreak of the 1980’s; killing 89 people in total, injuring more than 1,000 others, and racking up more than $600 million in property damage.