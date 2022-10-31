It was something of a messy end to the Halloween celebration at St. Luke School on Monday.

The students used the Halloween party to raise money for the school’s PTO organization. The highlight of the festivities was the fundraiser’s two “pie-in-the-face” contests featuring Father John Malthaner, parish priest, and Principal Don Fuller, which got the entire student body involved.

“They love the kids. They want to do good for the kids so they can put on programs and other such things to help out the young people,” said Father John Malthaner.

Father John and Principal Fuller joined in the fun and helped raise $350 for the school.