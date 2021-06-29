Pier Six Rooftop Bar and Restaurant now open on Erie’s Bayfront

There’s a new Bayfront option for your next night out in Erie.

Pier Six Rooftop Bar and Restaurant opened their doors for the very first time today at 3 p.m.

This restaurant is located on the top of the parking garage near the Courtyard Marriott Hotel.

This opening day is the culmination of more than two years of planning and construction.

Pier Six becomes the sixth location for Co-Owner John Melody.

“Very very pleased. It’s been a long road to get here with shutdowns, COVID, but we’re delighted to be here. We’ve had a great crowd and a wonderful response. So yeah looking forward to the future,” said John Melody, Co-Owner of Pier Six Rooftop.

You can get to Pier Six by using the main entrance to the Bayfront Convention Center.

