Pig Iron plant heading to Ashtabula

ERIE, PA - Develop Erie was one of the top runners for south African company Petmin USA pig iron plant to be built in Erie County.However after filling for bankruptcy back in 20-16 that project is now heading to Ashtabula, Ohio.

Land a large water supply, natural gas and a railway system is the ideal location for a $500 million pig iron plant.



“The natural gas pipeline that’s coming in from west Pennsylvania to Ashtabula County, that set the stage for us to be able to compete for this project," said Greg Myers, executive director of growth and development for Ashtabula County.

Myers says with the natural gas accessibility, they offer the most logical location.

“Having property on dock and port that both had the shipping components and tracking across because rout 11 terminates right into the facility," said Myers.

Construction is slated to start in the first quarter of the year.

"It’s a two year construction project," said Myers. "We’re looking at 2021 to be operational."

The plant is expected to be built by the waters-edge Kinder Morgan Pinney docks. We talked to Jeff Richmond, who says that he feels this will improve the city



“Jobs are very essential to the area," said Jeff Richmon of Ashtabula. "We’ve had a lot of plant closing in the past year, we’ve had to rely on other resources to boost the economy up."

After the shutdown of many local plants, most noticeable the First Energy facility shutting down in 2015, the possibility of this plant is offering new employment is encouraging. Everything is pretty much aligned for the plant to get the green light for construction, as you heard that plan on start sometime soon. However they are still finalizing the proper paperwork. This five-hundred million plant will bring 500 construction workers as well as 100 permanent jobs once the facility opens. That is expected to be approved within the next couple of weeks.