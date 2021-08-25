Pig rescued by Anna Shelter now up for adoption

The Anna Shelter rescued an abandoned, malnourished potbelly pet pig after a family moved into a home on Route 19 and were surprised to find the pet pig named Pork Chop in their yard.

The shelter said Pork Chop was taken to Anna’s hobby farm, where he’s spending time with other pigs, goats, chickens, and alpacas.

The director of the shelter, Ruth Thompson, says her team made moves to keep Pork Chop stable and healthy. She hopes the pet pig can find his new home.

“He’s good to go, he’s a super sweet pig,” Thompson said. “I personally love a pet pig. Some people do, some people don’t. But they’re extremely clean, they’re extremely smart animals. This guy is already accumulated to other barn animals that he became friends with.”

The adoption fee for Pork Chop is $75. You can contact the Anna Shelter if you’re interested.

