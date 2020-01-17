Pilot agreement with Saint Vincent hospital approved by Erie County Council

Amended changes to a pilot agreement with a local hospital gets the green light tonight.

Erie County Council approving minor amendments to a pilot agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital. Saint Vincent Hospital has moved properties and services since the original agreement. The new changes would apply to the buildings housing non-profit services and the buildings housing for profit services.

Erie County Council also approving $100,000 for furniture and fixtures at the Erie County day reporting center. The one stop shop facility for non-violent offenders is expected to open in April.