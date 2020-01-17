Breaking News
Erie Mayor Joe Schember announces cancer diagnosis at weekly news conference

Pilot agreement with Saint Vincent hospital approved by Erie County Council

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Amended changes to a pilot agreement with a local hospital gets the green light tonight.

Erie County Council approving minor amendments to a pilot agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital. Saint Vincent Hospital has moved properties and services since the original agreement. The new changes would apply to the buildings housing non-profit services and the buildings housing for profit services.

Erie County Council also approving $100,000 for furniture and fixtures at the Erie County day reporting center. The one stop shop facility for non-violent offenders is expected to open in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar