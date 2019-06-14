Pilots Are Ready To Fly at The 31st Annual Thurston Classic

The Luminary balloons are lighting up Robertson Field.

Committee member Bill Chisholm says the hot air balloon experience is like nothing else.

” It’s one of those nice feelings you can have. People wave to you, they smile. They are having fun. You’re totally removed from today’s world with all the negativity. It’s all positive,” said Bill Chisholm.

This year’s event features 25 pilots from all around the country. An Ohio native pilot Shannon Rote says she has attended the Thurston Classic since 2001. Rote’s passion for flying started in her early childhood.

“It’s exciting being up in the cloud.. being in the sky and introducing people to the balloon and showing how pretty my balloon is.”

Rote says it’s disappointing when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“All of us pilots come to the event to fly. We want to fly as much as the spectators want to see the balloons in the air,” said Rote.

If you are looking to attend the event, committee members encourage attendees to wear appropriate shoes and be prepared to walk as there is a little bit of distance between the parking lot to the actual location.