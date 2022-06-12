One local restaurant is thanking those that made monetary donations with a dinner.

The owner of Pineapple Eddie hosted a dinner for the members of the community, Gannon University, and those that helped them fund the process to create their delicious jerk sauce to sell in bottles.

The restaurant has been selling the bottled sauce for about eight months.

In order to thank everyone, the owner hosted a little gathering at the restaurant for some cake and prizes.

The hope was to have this sauce on more shelves.

Through the help of organizations and monetary donations from members of the community, on Sunday the restaurant was able to host a gathering.

“We’re really excited about it, and we’re looking forward to going beyond area. Of course we want to continue to manufacture or make it here. That provides jobs and opportunities for a lot of people in the community. We think this will be a good thing,” said Karen Thomas, Owner/Partner of Pineapple Eddie.

You can also find this sauce at the Whole Food Co-Op as well as at Pineapple Eddie.