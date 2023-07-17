Cathedral Prep has announced that boys basketball coach Steve Piotrowicz has left to take an assistant coaching job at division-II IUP.

The 2008 Cathedral Prep graduate led the Ramblers to a 76-24 mark since taking over the program in 2019, highlighted by winning the 2021 state championship.

Now official: Cathedral Prep boys basketball coach Steve Piotrowicz has taken a job at IUP on the men's basketball staff as the head assistant coach. Piotrowicz led the Ramblers to winning a state title in 2021 @CPRamblers @CP_MBB @JET24Sports — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) July 17, 2023

Piotrowicz guided the Rambler program to an additional state final four, two District 10 championships and a pair of region titles.

Piotrowicz will take on the head assistant job with the Crimson Hawks, a program where he coached as an assistant beginning back in 2013-2014.

The Erie native played for the men’s basketball program at Gannon University from 2009-2012 prior to beginning his coaching career.