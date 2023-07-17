Cathedral Prep has announced that boys basketball coach Steve Piotrowicz has left to take an assistant coaching job at division-II IUP.
The 2008 Cathedral Prep graduate led the Ramblers to a 76-24 mark since taking over the program in 2019, highlighted by winning the 2021 state championship.
Piotrowicz guided the Rambler program to an additional state final four, two District 10 championships and a pair of region titles.
Piotrowicz will take on the head assistant job with the Crimson Hawks, a program where he coached as an assistant beginning back in 2013-2014.
The Erie native played for the men’s basketball program at Gannon University from 2009-2012 prior to beginning his coaching career.