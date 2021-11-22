Pipsqueak Mailman delivers homemade gifts to patients at AHN Saint Vincent Cancer Center

To spread the holiday cheer this year one family passed out homemade gifts to patients at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital on November 22nd.

Six-year-old Jessten started creating homemade gifts and letters at home during COVID as an activity to do at home.

He then began putting letters in mailboxes around the community to spread some joy.

Now he goes by the name of “Pipsqueak Mailman” and is continuing his efforts at the Cancer Center at AHN Saint Vincent by passing out cutout turkeys, homemade flower pots, and cards.

He wanted to do something special to brighten their day since he recently lost an uncle from cancer.

“My kids are the ones that kind of control everything. They really enjoy giving back to the community. We do a lot, we participate with taking things to Edinboro Manor to the police station in town and stuff like that,” said Kristen Kento, Edinboro Resident.

Jessten will work with his sister to continue spreading joy through their crafts. Their next stop is at the Festival of Trees.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists