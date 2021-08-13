Pita Pit coming to Erie

A new business is coming to Peach St. Pita Pit is opening a location in Millcreek Township.

The Canadian franchise restaurant will open in Erie on Aug. 23rd.

Pita Pit offers Mediterranean-style food with a fast, casual twist. Owner John Paolella said the support of the Erie community is overwhelming.

“People calling me, texting me, asking when it’s open,” said Paolella. “I’m excited to bring one here. I’m excited. The food we provide is a lot healthier than most of the stuff we have around here. I feel there’s not many options when it comes to Erie.”

The owner of pita pit says the plan for Aug. 23rd is to host a soft opening.

