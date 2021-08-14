Pita Pit franchise opens new location in Millcreek Township

A new business is coming to Peach Street.

The Pita Pit Franchise is opening a location in Millcreek Township.

The Canadian franchise restaurant will open in Erie on August 23rd.

Pita Pit offers Mediterranean style food with a fast casual twist.

The owner said that the support from the Erie community is overwhelming.

“People calling me, texting me, asking when it’s open. I’m excited to bring one here. I’m excited. The food we provide is a lot healthier than most of the stuff we have around here. I feel there’s not many options when it comes to Erie,” said John Paolella, Owner of Pita Pit.

The owner of Pita Pit said that they plan to host a soft opening on August 23rd.

