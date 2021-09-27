Pita Pit now open for business on upper Peach Street

A new restaurant on Peach Street is now open for business.

Pita Pit is open, serving healthier meal options in a fast, casual setting. Pita Pit is a Canadian franchise, with the new location on upper Peach Street next to Starbucks.

The owner says there were some setbacks along the way, however, he is eager to open Pita Pit for the Erie community to enjoy.

“We’re looking for more employees. The staff has been hard to acquire, but we’ve acquired enough to get by. So we’ll see where we go from there,” said John Paolla, Owner, Pita Pit.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

