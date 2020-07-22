Pitt, Penn State, and Temple University Presidents voice support for mask wearing during pandemic

The Presidents of the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University and Temple University voiced their support for mask wearing and mitigation efforts put in place by Governor Tom Wolf’s administration, all with the goal in mind of stopping the recent rise in cases of COVID-19.

“Evidence-based strategies are vital to reducing the spread of COVID-19, and it is critical that we use them to promote the health and safety of residents throughout the Commonwealth,” said University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick D. Gallagher. “The University of Pittsburgh deeply appreciates Governor Wolf’s unwavering commitment to protect the health of all Pennsylvanians.”

“If we are to be successful in our plans to return to teaching, learning and working on our campuses this fall, each one of us must take actions now, based on science and public health practices, to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “Penn State is finalizing plans to support the critical aspects outlined by Gov. Wolf – from wearing face masks to maintaining social distancing to testing and contact tracing – in order to do our part to minimize the impact of the virus. It’s crucial that we all work together to help keep our campuses and our communities safe and healthy, and we are grateful for Gov. Wolf’s targeted and decisive actions toward this end.”

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Temple University president Dr. Richard M. Englert said. “Temple supports the governor’s efforts to prevent additional spikes in cases and ensure the public’s safety.”