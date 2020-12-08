Pitt-Titusville imposing additional restrictions on campus due to rising COVID-19 cases

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub as been moved from the Guarded to Elevated Risk Posture. This will impose additional restrictions on the campus to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This decision affects minimal staff remaining on campus as the fall semester has come to an end.

The decision was made to the rising COVID-19 numbers across the state and in Crawford County, and the “anticipated surge in cases due to the holiday travel and close contacts.”

In addition to the continuous mask wearing on campus, an elevated risk posture encourages staff members to remain at home and telecommute, unless it is impossible to do so, in order to further reduce the chance of exposure.

The spring semester at Pitt-Titusville is scheduled to resume in Mid- January.

As the semester grows closer, you can find additional updates by visiting the Pitt-Titusville website.