Pitt-Titusville marketing videos receive national education advertising awards

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub received two national higher education advertising awards for marketing videos that were produced last year, this according to a news release.

Pitt-Titusville received silver and bronze in the “Digital Video Ad- More than 2 Minutes” category in the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards program.

In addition, Pitt-Titusville was awarded a bronze award for a video featuring alumna Janet Sabol, one in a series of alumni testimonials.

The Annual Educational Advertising Awards program is the largest educational advertising awards competition in the United States, which receives more than 2,000 entries this year from 1,000 colleges, universities, and secondary schools from all 50 states and several countries. These awards represent the first that Pitt-Titusville has received from this program.

The virtual open house video was designed for prospective students who were unable to come to campus for in-person tours and interviews because of the COVID-19 safety precautions put in place by the University of Pittsburgh. The video features Ashley Petrick and Robin Wise, graduates of Pitt-Titusville’s nursing program, as well as Elizabeth Flickner, visiting instructor of nursing. The vocal talent was provided by Jennifer Losi, a regular in the animated voice over community and a featured actor in shows such as Sword Art Online and Kakegurui.

Both videos were created by Wes Eastin, Pitt-Titusville’s marketing and communications coordinator, who began working at the hub in the spring of 2020. The virtual visit video was produced, in part, by Captain Crazy Production’s founder, Imoto Harney, with additional photography provided by Pittsburgh native Brian Brennfleck.