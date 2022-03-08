Pittsburgh Avenue and Peninsula Drive could reportedly one day connect with one another through sidewalks.

Millcreek Township Supervisors approved the submission of a local share assessment grant to be submitted to the state by March 15. to be approved by this fall.

The grant money would be used to install sidewalks on the north and south sides along West 6th Street from Pittsburgh Avenue to Peninsula Drive.

Millcreek Supervisor Kim Clear said that this is the first step to jumpstart the Presque Isle Gateway District.

“This is going to create the first district in all of Erie County where people can come in, they can shop, they can bike, they can walk, they will be able to take advantage of all the things that are going around Presque Isle along with our local businesses,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Supervisor.

Upon approval of the grant, construction would begin in 2023.